Taylor Co. reports 52 new COVID-19 cases for past week, 3 deaths

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 52 new COVID-19 cases for the last week and three new deaths.

Data provided by the health district shows 17 new positives from PCR tests and 35 from antigen tests.

From May 8-14, there were 64 recoveries and two deaths reported.

There are now a total of 216 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, and there have been 407 total deaths related to the virus, according to the health district.

There are currently 11 people hospitalized with the virus.

For further demographic information, see the image below.

Daily totals in the above image are for Friday, May 14 only.