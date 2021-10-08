Taylor Co. reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, active cases still falling

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases.

Over the last seven days, 11.57% of those who have been tested have been positive, up from 10.91% reported on Thursday.

There are currently 1,744 active cases, down from 1,817 reported on Thursday. This is the ninth consecutive day active cases have dropped in Taylor County.

According to Hendrick Health, 63 patients in Taylor County are hospitalized with the virus, including 21 in the ICU.

There are seven patients hospitalized in Brown County with COVID-19, including four in the ICU. Of those 70 patients hospitalized, 61 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 25 ICU patients, 24 are not fully vaccinated.

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows 63,445 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 54,783 have been fully vaccinated.

There have been 3,132 additional doses, or boosters, administered in the county since immunocompromised individuals were approved for the extra shots on Aug. 13, according to DSHS.