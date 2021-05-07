Taylor Co. reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths for past week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 63 new COVID-19 cases for the last week and two new deaths.

Data provided by the health district shows 39 new positives from PCR tests and 24 from antigen tests.

From May 1-7, there were 47 recoveries and two deaths reported.

There are now a total of 232 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, and there have been 402 total deaths related to the virus.

For further demographic information, see the image below.

Daily totals in the image are for Friday, May 7 only.