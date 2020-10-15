Taylor Co. reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 63 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The 63 new positives are down from two consecutive days of 87 new cases each.

There are also 17 recoveries, and hospitalizations are down to 24 from 28 on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, nine are from Taylor County and 15 are from other surrounding counties.

The health district reports a total of 837 active cases, and a total of 3,659 cases since the first one was reported several months ago.

More information can be found in the graphic below: