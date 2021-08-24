Taylor Co. reports 77 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 77 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

The three deaths include one man and two women, two of whom were 70 or older and one in their 50s. There have been 427 COVID-19 deaths reported in Taylor County.

Among the 77 cases reported Tuesday were nine school aged children, including two in pre-K, three elementary students, two kids in middle school and two in high school.

Since July 23, there have been 269 new cases reported in kids ages 0-19, which accounts for 12.47% of the 2,157 cases in that same age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County on March 26, 2020.

There are currently 1,578 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, which is the most since Feb. 9, when there were 1,662.

The last time Taylor County reached at least 1,578 active cases, there were only 27 hospitalizations, whereas Hendrick Health reported 88 on Tuesday.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 17 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 105 patients hospitalized, 86.67% have not been fully vaccinated, including 96.43% of ICU patients who have not had the vaccine.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,051 vaccines were administered last week, down from 2,330 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,384 from March 1-7.

The data shows 58,013 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 47,838 have been fully vaccinated.