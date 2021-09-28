Taylor Co. reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, Hendrick drops Community Safety Dial to Level 5: Critical

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 78 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and Hendrick Health has dropped the Community Safety Dial to Level 5: Critical.

The dial had been at Level 6: Emergency since Aug. 31.

There were no new deaths reported for the first time since last Wednesday.

Of the 78 new cases reported Tuesday, 27 were school children ages 0-19, including seven in pre-K, three in elementary school, six in middle school, and eleven in high school. One-third of total cases in this age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County have come since school started on Aug. 18.

Over the last seven days, 15.77% of those who have been tested have been positive, and there are currently 2,327 active cases, down from 2,466 reported on Monday.

According to Hendrick Health, 70 patients in Taylor County are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 22 in the ICU. The 70 patients are the fewest hospitalized since Aug. 6, when there were 63.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 15 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 85 patients hospitalized, 68 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 32 ICU patients, 26 are not fully vaccinated.

The data shows 62,529 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 53,642 have been fully vaccinated. There have been 1,437 additional doses, or boosters, administered in the county since immunocompromised individuals were approved for the extra shots on Aug. 13, according to DSHS.

The public health district says two people in Taylor County who were vaccinated have died of COVID-19, and they were both 70 or older. That’s 0.003% of those who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the health district, 472 of the 21,413 COVID-19 cases in Taylor County have resulted in death, or 2.20%.