Taylor Co. reports 7th COVID-19 death as cases keep climbing

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 25 new positive COVID-19 results from PCR tests and 11 from antigen tests, and one new virus-related death.

The health district says a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions died Wednesday night, becoming the county’s seventh death from COVID-19.

The total number of active cases reported from PCR tests is now up to 288, and a total of 223 antigen tests have returned positive results since June 25.

There are currently 35 people in the hospital with the virus.

The health district says there have been 622 total positive PCR tests, along with 223 antigen positives, bringing the total number of cases up to 845.

A total of 9,441 PCR tests have been conducted, up from 9,312 on Wednesday. The total number of antigen tests that have been conducted is currently unavailable.

Further demographic information can be found in the image below: