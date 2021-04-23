Taylor Co. reports 87 new COVID-19 cases for past week, 400th total death

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 87 new COVID-19 cases for the last week, up from 45 the previous 7 days.

Data provided by the health district shows 62 new positives from PCR tests and 25 from antigen tests.

From April 17-23, there were 37 recoveries and 1 death reported.

There are now a total of 168 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, and there have been 400 total deaths related to the virus.

For further demographic information, see the image below.

Daily totals in the image are for Friday, April 23 only.