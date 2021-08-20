Taylor Co. reports 94 new cases of COVID-19, active cases approaching 1,500

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 94 new COVID-19 cases.

Among the 94 cases reported Tuesday were 11 school aged children, including one in pre-K, two elementary students, five kids in middle school and four in high school.

Since July 20, there have been 241 new cases reported in kids ages 0-19, which accounts for 11.4% of the 2,113 cases in that same age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County on March 26, 2020.

There are currently 1,471 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, which is the most since Feb. 10, when there were 1,534.

The last time Taylor County reached at least 1,471 active cases, there were only 28 hospitalizations, whereas Hendrick Health reported 76 on Friday.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 13 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 89 patients hospitalized, 82.02% have not been fully vaccinated, including 94.74% of ICU patients who have not had the vaccine.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,112 vaccines were administered last week, up slightly from 1,945 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,384 from March 1-7.

The data shows 57,107 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 47,094 have been fully vaccinated.