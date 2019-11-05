Taylor Co. residents head to polls on election day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Dozens in the Key City have been heading to the polls Tuesday to vote on proposed changes to the state’s constitution.

There are 10 proposed amendments to the Texas constitution, ranging from funding for cancer research to permanently banning a state income tax.

Voting continues until 7 p.m. Tuesday and there are 20 different locations to cast your ballot in Taylor County, including city hall and the Taylor County Plaza.

For more information on the proposed changes to the state’s constitution, click here.

To find where you can vote in Taylor County, click here.