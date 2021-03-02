Taylor Co. residents react to lifting of statewide mask mandate

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The news that Texas would soon be released from COVID-19 restrictions has been met with mixed reactions. Residents of Taylor County are among the ranks of Texans waiting to see what will happen next once masks come off and businesses operate fully.

Taylor County resident Kenley Young falls in the camp that believes it may be too soon to fully reopen the state even as local virus statistics are the lowest they have been in months.

“I think we’re celebrating too early,” said Young. “There is a whole divide of people saying it [wearing masks] violates their constitutional right, but it does have an effect on a societal norm.”

Taylor County schools say they’re waiting on further instructions from state and local governing agencies before announcing what their next steps will be.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon Abilene Independent School District wrote:

“We are aware of the governor’s announcement regarding the state’s mask mandate. At this time there is no change to Abilene ISD’s health and safety protocols that have guided our district since last August. We anticipate receiving further guidance from the Texas Education Agency and local health advisors. We will share information with students, parents, staff, families and community as we learn more.” Abilene ISD

Wylie Independent School district and Jim Ned CISD shared similar statements, both saying their districts would soon talk with local health officials for guidance moving forward.

All districts say no immediate changes would be handed down to students, teachers and staff until they receive word from the appropriate agencies.