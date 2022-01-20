Taylor Co. sets new COVID-19 records yet again as new, active cases keep climbing

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District is reporting record COVID-19 numbers again after releasing new case data from Tuesday.

The health district, which has been releasing numbers a day late and did not report numbers on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, reported 552 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, another one-day record. The longstanding record of 337 recorded on Sept. 1, 2021 has been broken four times in the last week.

Those numbers push the county’s active case count to another new record of 4,587. The longstanding record of 3,034 that was set on Nov. 27, 2020, was broken last Wednesday, Jan. 12, when there were 3,075 active cases. A new record has been set in this category every day since.

The 33.55% 7-day positivity rate reported for Tuesday is also a new record, and is the fourth consecutive day that a new record in this category has been reached.

There have been 4,010 new cases reported in Taylor County so far in January, surpassing the previous monthly record of 3,409 recorded in November 2020.

Although hospitalization numbers are not approaching records at near the rate as case numbers, they are still trending upward in January, as Hendrick Health on Wednesday reported 95 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, more than double the 44 reported at the beginning of the month.

Hendrick is only reporting hospitalization data on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Cases in Taylor County kids are also rising, and more than half of them have come since the start of the current school year in August.

The 56 cases reported for Monday in kids ages 0-19 pushes the total number of children who have contracted COVID-19 to 4,210; including 2,126 that tested positive since school began in August.

It is likely that the true case totals are actually higher than reported, as results from at-home tests are not required to be reported to the health district.