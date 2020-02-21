Taylor Co. Sheriff’s Office says scammers impersonating deputies, asking for money

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of phone scammers threatening to arrest individuals who don’t pay fines.

The scammers are ” demanding money from citizens and business and telling them if they do not pay that they will be arrested for an outstanding warrant or missing jury duty,” according to a social media post.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office will not call you to tell you owe any kind of fine and threaten to arrest you if you do not pay it.