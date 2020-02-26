Taylor Co. Sheriff’s Office Sgt. throwing his hat into Callahan County sheriff’s race

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant and Public Information Officer, William Griffin, will be seeking the Republican party’s nomination for Sheriff on the November ballot.

Running candidates, Callahan County Sheriff Rick Jowers and Former Clyde PD Officer Leroy Foley, have both stated they will withdraw their candidacy if nominated.

I have been thinking for a long time about the Sheriff’s race in Callahan County and what kind of Sheriff this county needs. I have had the opportunity of observing this Sheriff’s office from both the inside and the outside, I made notes on what needs to be changed and improved, and unfortunately, the list keeps growing and growing. Some of the changes are small, and some are complete overhaul in the current way things are done.

The men and women of this Sheriff’s Office put their lives on the line every single day with little to minimum training and little direction. They need a leader that will bring the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office not only into the 21st century but turn this Sheriff’s office into a shining example of what a small county Sheriff’s office should be!

They deserve a Sheriff that will give them the tools they desperately need, like better equipment, training and direction, and a Sheriff that will work with our County Commissioners to raise salaries. A Sheriff that will build a team that will be able to go out and serve the citizens of Callahan County through proactive patrolling to deter thefts and to combat the dangerous driving that we all see occurring throughout the county, especially on FM18.

We need a Sheriff that will increase response times to calls and will foster greater cooperation with local, state, and federal agencies to combat a growing drug problem. A Sheriff’s Office that will conduct interdiction style traffic stops to fight human and drug trafficking, and money laundering. We need a Sheriff that will combat the problem of packs of dogs running at large, killing livestock, and posing a danger to our children and pets throughout the county. We need a Sheriff that will stand up and defend the rights of every citizen, not just a select few.

Again, and again the question kept plaguing me. Who should be leading the Sheriff’s Office? Who can do this momentous job? I contemplated and thought about it; I prayed about it. One name kept coming up over and over again, and that was my own.

I realized that this is something that I have to do and that I have the training, knowledge, and over 18 years of law enforcement experience to lead the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office to where it needs to be and far beyond. I realize that this will be no easy task, that the pay is considerably less than I am receiving now, and that I will be sacrificing a fantastic job with Taylor County that I love. However, there comes a time in a man’s life that he cannot just stand by and watch others suffer while he hopes that someone else saves the day.

I will not let Callahan County suffer any longer. I will stand up, and I will lead the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office into the future and give the citizens of Callahan County, a Sheriff and a Sheriff’s office that they deserve and can be proud of again. So, with a happy and determined heart, I am seeking the Republican party’s nomination for Sheriff on the November ballot.