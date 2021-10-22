Taylor Co. surpasses 500 COVID-19 deaths, daily & active cases declining

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Taylor County COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 500, but cases are trending downward.

According to the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District, 12 COVID-19 deaths were reported this week, bringing the total to 507.

Active cases have declined for the 20th straight day, and currently sit at 1,149. That’s the lowest since August 13.

Daily cases for the past week have been reported as follows:

Monday – 59

Tuesday – 72

Wednesday – 47

Thursday – 40

Friday – 36

Hendrick Health reported 58 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, including 19 in the ICU. There are seven COVID-19 patients in Brownwood, including five in the ICU. Of the 65 total patients hospitalized with the virus, 55 are not fully vaccinated. Of the 24 total patients in the ICU, 22 are not fully vaccinated.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, 64,787 people have received at least one dose in Taylor County, while 56,347 have been fully vaccinated. A total of 5,696 people have received additional doses, or boosters.