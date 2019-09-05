Taylor Co. tax increase: where will the money go?

Breaking News
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)After Taylor County Commissioners unanimously approved a nearly 6% tax rate increase on Tuesday, many people are left wondering where that money will go.

The majority of the money will cover general fund increases and additional positions within the county, while the rest breaks down into indigent legal defense, and the potential demolition of the old jail.

The nearly 6-percent tax rate increase comes out to 63 cents per $100 valuation.

The new tax rate, coupled with an increase in property added to the tax toll, will allow Taylor County to raise an additional $4.1 million in taxes than fiscal year 2019.

