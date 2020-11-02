Taylor Co. voting guide: Where to vote, what to bring, what’s on the ballot

Surgical mask on black background with the word “Vote” across it along with patriotic USA buttons and flags

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Tuesday, Nov. 3 is Election Day. Here’s what you need to know before casting your ballot.

Where can I vote?

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. in Taylor County at the following locations:

Buffalo Gap Church of Christ – 741 Litel Street, Buffalo Gap, TX 79508 – Fellowship Hall

Church of Christ – S. 11th & Willis 3333 S. 11th Street, Abilene, TX 79605 – West Building, multi-purpose room

Elm Valley Community Church 142 CR 675, Tuscola, TX 79562 – Fellowship Hall

First Baptist Church – Merkel 307 Locust Street, Merkel, TX 79536 – Family Life Center

First Baptist Church – Tuscola 632 Kent Street, Tuscola, TX 79562 – Family Life Center

First Baptist Church – University Place 301 Hickory Street, Abilene, TX 79601 – University Place Building

Hillcrest Church of Christ 650 E. Ambler Ave., Abilene, TX 79601 – Gym

Lawn Baptist Church 518 Avenue D, Lawn, TX 79530 Family Life Center – East Room

New Beginnings United Pentecostal 5535 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX 79606 – Main Foyer

Oldham Lane Church of Christ 5049 Oldham Lane, Abilene, TX 79602 – Special Events Room

Rise Church 517 N. Pioneer Drive, Abilene, TX 79603 – Gym

River of Life Church 539 Hwy 83/84, Abilene, TX 79606 – Main Foyer

Sears Park Recreation Center 2250 Ambler Ave., Abilene, TX 79603 -Gym

Southern Hills Church of Christ 3666 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX 79605 – Foyer at Sanctuary

Taylor County Plaza 400 Oak Street, Abilene, TX 79602 –

Thomas Elementary School 1240 Lakeside Drive, Abilene, TX 79602 – Gym

Trent United Methodist Church 226 S. Mesquite Street, Trent, TX 79561 – Fellowship Hall

Trinity Baptist Church 860 Woodlawn Drive, Abilene, TX 79603 – Education Building

Tye Community Center 103 Scott St., Tye, TX 79563

View Baptist Church 250 Boynton Road, Abilene, TX 79606 – Fellowship Hall- W. side of building

Westminster Presbyterian Church 4515 South 14th Street, Abilene, TX 79605 – Gym

Zion Lutheran Church 2801 Antilley Road, Abilene, TX 79606 – Large Fellowship Hall

What’s on the ballot?

The presidential election is the one most people have been paying attention to, but there are also senators, representatives, and judges to be elected. There are also several local races of note. Here are some of the biggest races on the ballot.

President – Donald Trump (R) vs Joe Biden (D)

U.S. Senator – John Cornyn (R) vs MJ Hegar (D)

U.S. Representative – Jodey Arrington (R) vs Tom Watson (D)

State Representative, District 71 – Stan Lambert (R) vs Samuel Hatton (D)

Mayor of Abilene – Anthony Williams (Inc.) vs Cynthia Alvidrez

Abilene City Council, Place 3 – Donna Albus vs Anthony Jojola vs Sheria Ford Davis

What do I need to bring?

There are voter ID laws in Texas, as well as a statewide mask mandate, meaning you must wear a face covering to the polls in Taylor County. Here is some additional information regarding voter ID from VoteTexas

You will be asked to show photo ID to vote in Texas. Acceptable forms include: Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS); Texas election ID certificate; Texas personal ID card; Texas handgun license; US military ID with photo; US citizenship certificate with photograph (doesn’t need to be current); or a US passport. Forms must be current or expired less than four years. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

Voters without ID: If you don’t have ID and cannot obtain one due to a reasonable impediment, you’ll need to sign a sworn statement that there is a reason why you don’t have any of the accepted IDs, and present one of the following: certified birth certificate; valid voter registration certificate; or a current utility bill, government check, bank statement or paycheck, or government document with your name and an address. If you meet these requirements and are eligible to vote, you may vote in the election.

If you don’t have ID and do not have a reasonable impediment to obtaining one or did not bring ID to the polling place, you may cast a provisional ballot. In order to have the provisional ballot counted, you will be required to visit the voter registrar’s office within six (6) calendar days of the date of the election to either present one of the forms of photo ID or submit a temporary affidavit, or, if applicable, qualify for the disability exemption, in the presence of the county voter registrar while attesting to the fact that you do not have any of the required photo IDs.

For additional information on voting in Taylor County, click here.