ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A wind turbine caught on fire in southwest Taylor County late Monday afternoon.

Crews worked all night putting containment lines and forward progression has stopped.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is estimated at 200 acres and 50% containment.

