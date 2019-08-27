Taylor Co. wind turbine fire sparks bigger blaze

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several fire crews are working to contain and extinguish a large fire in Taylor County.

According to a Facebook post made by the View Volunteer Fire Department, (VVFD), Mulberry Canyon VFD, Ecca VFD, Blackwell VFD, Merkel VFD, Nolan VFD, and the Texas Forest Service are all on hand fighting the fire that was sparked from a wind turbine fire earlier Monday.

The Texas Forest Service says the fire is estimated at 100 acres and is currently 10% contained, according to a social media post.

Many of the volunteers went straight to the fire from work, and are in need of food and water donations, which can be made at Elm Valley Volunteer Fire Department near Highway 277 and County Road 89. They can be reached at (325) 572-3980 .