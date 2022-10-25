TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County Commissioners voted Tuesday morning, approving Operation: Green Light. The initiative aims to honor Veterans for four days, through Veterans Day.

In a Tuesday morning meeting, commissioners unanimously voted in support of a nationwide effort to honor Veterans through the National Association of Counties.

In Taylor County, commissioners plan to light the Veterans Memorial, on the north side of the Taylor County Courthouse, in green. These commissioners also ask that county residents make a similar plan.

From November 7 through 11, Veterans Day, you’re asked to add a green lightbulb to your porch light in support of our area Veterans.