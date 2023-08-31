TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Starting September 1, 2023, Taylor County residents will have access to a free Property Fraud Protection Alert service. Taylor County Clerk Brandi DeRemer shared that this will alert residents if their homes or land become targets of potential theft.

“I am extremely excited to present this new, free service to our taxpayers as title theft is on the rise, and the prospect of people losing their most treasured assets- their homes- keeps them up at night worrying,” DeRemer said, announcing the new benefit.

The clerk’s office will monitor the names of those who register for the online subscription service to track possible fraudulent records that can affect their property. If the name provided is used in any recording activities within the clerk’s office, users will receive a notification.

DeRemer noted, “Property Fraud Alert over the last year has been the number one most requested service of my office from constituents.”

She added that many people throughout the county have shared a need for this service, as many people worry about family members who may be targeted, such as senior citizens.

To sign up for the Property Fraud Alert service, visit the Taylor County Clerk website. From there, click on the link ‘Property Fraud Alert,’ review the terms of the service, and fill out a short form.

“The entire process takes about five minutes but can provide a lifetime’s worth of peace of mind for families,” noted DeRemer.

The threat of identity theft has increased over time, and many victims are unaware that their homes or identities have been stolen. The Taylor County Clerk’s Office recorded 24,719 records in 2022.