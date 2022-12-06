TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County commissioners held an emergency meeting Tuesday morning due to a ransomware attack.

The county’s email service, Rack Space, confirmed they had a data breach, which may or may not have affected customer’s sensitive information. This includes information in emails from Taylor County.

Currently, Taylor County is not communicating via email and commissioners have begun taking steps to convert to another email service.

It will be at least until the end of the month before they are able to use email again.

KTAB and KRBC have some additional questions regarding the data breach in to Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls.

