Taylor County Commissioners kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with wreath hanging ceremony

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – As the month of October began, so did the rise of awareness for breast cancer. The Taylor County Commissioners made a proclamation and then survivors hung pink wreaths on the old courthouse doors in honor of other survivors, fighters and victims.

On the doors of the 1915 Taylor County Courthouse hangs two symbols of strength and solidarity. From breast cancer survivors to those still battling and even those who lost the fight, they are all represented by these wreaths.

“My mom passed away June 17, 2011 from cancer,” breast cancer survivor Deydra Williams said.

This pop of pink, however, represents something eve more.

“Each time that someone walks through this courtroom door, they will realize that this community cares about their women. They care about the cancer here,” Williams said.

The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it brings light to not only the disease but also how to beat it.

“We have a backing, we have a support, we have a hospital that is full of wonderful staff and nurses and doctors that are there to care for you,” Williams said.

It’s a month used to stress the importance of early detection, something breast cancer survivor Emma Gonzales knows made all the difference in her life.

“Mine was just calcification that was detected through a biopsy and I was put on medication and I’m cancer free or I’m a survivor since ’99,” Gonzales said.

It’s also a way for those fighting to learn about all the support groups and other programs offered in Abilene.

“Their support is a big part of your journey,” Gonzales said.

With these tools, the Abilene community is saying breast cancer will not win.

Not every woman is able to afford a mammogram, so the Hope Fund at Hendrick was established to assist in those costs. Several events in the month of October will benefit this fund.

Pink the Fountains: October 4th, 12:00 p.m. in the Hendrick Medical Center Shelton Building

Bunco for Breast Cancer: October 8th, 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the Taylor County Coliseum

Check for the Cure – presented by Cooper High School: October 25th, 7:30 at Shotwell Stadium