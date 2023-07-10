TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County Commissioners are considering a new program to potentially help collect past due fines, fees, and property taxes. With the “Scofflaw,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Chuck Statler said about $2 million could be reclaimed by not allowing residents who owe to renew their vehicle registrations.

In reviewing past years budgets, Comm’r Statler said he and his fellow Commissioners found a staggering lack of income where there should be a steady flow: Many who owe money to the county by way of fines, fees, and property taxes far past due and not showing any signs of paying soon. Looking for a way to incentivize people to pay those past due balances, Comm’r Statler said they are considering the “Scofflaw” program, which other Texas counties have already implemented.

“Taylor County is still looking at the feasibility of how we can implement this program,” Comm’r Statler said.

In these other counties that are using Scofflaw; anyone with county fees, fines, or other money at least 90 days past due, would not be able to renew their vehicle registration until their accounts were made green.

To be clear, this would not be an extra fee for registration, but an extra checkpoint in making sure past due fees are taken care of in a timely manner.

“We’re trying to get money that’s due to Taylor County that hasn’t been pursued in a number of years,” explained Comm’r Statler.

KTAB/KRBC spoke with some Taylor County residents who raised concerns of the programs. They said it could add a significant amount of stress on people who may be financially unstable in the first place.

“People could be having other issues going on. They’re not making enough money to support their family or to support themselves,” Aimee Ngendhayo raised. “Let’s say if I owe like a couple hundred dollars and then I’m not able to drive, how am I gonna get to work?”

Still, some see it as a good motivator for those who may not otherwise pay their fees at all.

“I see no issue with it. As long as you take care of your business, then you should have no issue with it at all,” said Karla O’Connor.

If implemented, the Scofflaw would go into effect on October 1, 2023. Although, the program is still under consideration and may not be approved by the commissioners. Comm’r Statler said they are taking every aspect into account before moving ahead.

“We don’t want to leave money on the table, but we also don’t want to put together a program where we don’t have complete information and make it awkward for our customers, the taxpayers of Taylor County,” Comm’r Statler added.

The Taylor County Tax Assessor/ Collector office is currently in correspondents with other counties that have implemented Scofflaw to better understand how it has worked for them and how it may work for Taylor County.