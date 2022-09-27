TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Commissioners Court instated a burn ban Tuesday, prohibiting outdoor burning until late December.

Just three weeks earlier, the county rescinded a burn ban because of rainfall.

People in violation of the burn ban could be subject to a Class C Misdemeanor and held liable for all damages caused by their actions.

The order won’t apply to welding professionals so long as their work areas are cleared and up to code.

Take a look at the order in its entirety:

This burn ban went in effect Tuesday, September 27 and will end Monday, December 26 – 90 days after its issuance.