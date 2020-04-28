Taylor County extends COVID-19 disaster declaration

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Commissioners’ Court has extended the continuation of the Disaster Declaration due to COVID-19.

The Disaster Declaration set to expire on April 30 has been extended for 30 more days. The Taylor County Commissioners’ Court also passed a resolution to continue limited public access during a regular session held this morning.

According to County Judge Downing A. Bolls, Jr, the court will meet in a special called meeting on Friday to discuss and make any changes or directives for the county, reviewing Governor Abbott’s executive order which allows businesses to re-open under certain conditions.

“This discussion will include steps on how to open out Taylor County facilities to the public in a safe manner for our employees and our citizens,” said Judge Downing A. Bolls, Jr.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News