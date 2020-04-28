Taylor County extends COVID-19 disaster declaration

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Commissioners’ Court has extended the continuation of the Disaster Declaration due to COVID-19.

The Disaster Declaration set to expire on April 30 has been extended for 30 more days. The Taylor County Commissioners’ Court also passed a resolution to continue limited public access during a regular session held this morning.

According to County Judge Downing A. Bolls, Jr, the court will meet in a special called meeting on Friday to discuss and make any changes or directives for the county, reviewing Governor Abbott’s executive order which allows businesses to re-open under certain conditions.

“This discussion will include steps on how to open out Taylor County facilities to the public in a safe manner for our employees and our citizens,” said Judge Downing A. Bolls, Jr.