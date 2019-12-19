Taylor County family loses everything in house fire

ABILENE, Texas – A Taylor County family of four is now homeless after a fire tore through its home of ten years late Tuesday night.

The Khazer family is safe but struggling following the blaze. Daughter Kyley says she, her mother, father and older sister were all home when they realized the worst was happening right in their living room.

“My sister, who was asleep, was the first one to smell it then my mom smelled something. They came our of their respective rooms and a panic burst out,” said Khazer.

The family escaped the home along with their many beloved pets though some have still not been found since the fire.

Their abrupt displacement has put an uncomfortable strain on the family who with nowhere else to go spent the night in their cars. Khazer recalls her feelings from the night, tears quickly springing up in her eyes.

“It’s devastating. It’s just devastating,” said Khazer.

It’s possible things are looking up for the family, a neighbor has offered temporary housing to the Khazer’s after hearing of their tragedy.

“God bless. Kindness really means a lot to us. We really haven’t had any,” said Khazer.

The future is uncertain for Kyley’s family, but the young woman’s spirit is strikingly optimistic.

“I’m trying to be hopeful. I’m trying to be positive. I know we all are, it’s not just me,” said Khazer.

There were no fundraisers yet arranged for the family at the time this article was written.