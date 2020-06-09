Taylor County frontage roads to be rehabilitated

TAYLOR COUNTY (Press Release) – Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) contractors will begin repaving the US 83 frontage roads on South Clack and Dansville between South 14th Street and Loop 322 beginning Sunday, June 14.

The project, which includes removing and replacing the existing asphalt, was awarded to

J.H. Strain and Sons out of Tye, Texas for $4,451,081.56.

Contractors have placed digital message boards at South 14th Street and Dansville to notify the traveling public of the upcoming construction.

Although a majority of the work will be completed in the overnight hours there will be some temporary daytime lane closures as the project progresses.

The project will begin on Sunday, June 14, and is expected to be completed in late September, weather permitting.

The traveling public is urged to use an alternate route during construction to avoid any minor delays.

For updates on construction projects and/or lane closures, follow TxDot on Facebook at TxDOTABL and Twitter at TxDOTAbilene. For real-time roadway conditions, visit DriveTexas.org