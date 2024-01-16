TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is filling some long-needed positions within its detention center after months of vacancies.

Sheriff Ricky Bishop with the TCSO told KTAB/KRBC the office has struggled to maintain staff within the detention facility, citing one of the causes stems from the after affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 15 vacancies for correctional officers had been posted for months, and Sheriff Bishop said those positions are being quickly filled. He credited this success to a new recruiting program the county enlisted, as well as a large part of outreach initiatives from Taylor County’s new HR director, Roseann Seelke.

“Public safety is constantly having to grow because the county is growing a lot faster than what we are, so we are constantly having to have positions. Whether it’s at the jail, patrol, or CID (criminal investigation department) divisions… Whatever it is, we’ve got to grow with it, and we’re way behind right now,” shared Sheriff Bishop.

Because of the new efforts, about 60 applications were submitted. Sheriff Bishop continued on to say nine recruits are currently in training, four following through with the background check process, and five still awaiting interviews.

While the correctional officer positions are being filled, Sheriff Bishop said there is still a need for additional detention center staff, including medical personnel. With recent budgetary approvals, some positions within the Taylor County Detention Center can earn up to $50,000 a year.