TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is getting an electronic tracking system for inmates at the Taylor County Jail, allowing it to upgrade from a pen-and-paper system to an electronic system and leap into what the sheriff calls the “digital age.”

Sheriff Ricky Bishop said he started working for the Jail in December of 1999, and even then, they used paper to log cell checks. Cell checks are used to make sure inmates are where they are supposed to be and that they are doing fine, especially for those on suicide watch.

“To my knowledge, it’s always been pen and paper,” Sheriff Bishop said. However, he told KTAB/KRBC his office is constantly making efforts to increase security in the jail, and a part of doing that is moving away from the old system where things can be forged. In fact, this has happened in the past. Sheriff Bishop said some jailers had written that they did a cell check, even though they did not.

“This new life system that we’re talking about at the jail is one of those systems where we can go from pen and paper to the digital age,” explained Sheriff Bishop.

The new system will prevent that sort of forgery by using bar codes which must be scanned at the cell to help monitor cell checks. This system will also remind jailers about visitations and other important checks throughout the day, while also tracking and identifying inmates.

This sort of system began to be put to use at the Comanche County Jail about two years ago, and jail administrator Brandon Kolb told KTAB/KRBC it was definitely an upgrade.

“The safety and security of the facility is a whole lot better, I think,” Kolb vouched, adding that cell checks are now never missed with this system. “There is no not getting your checks, and [I] think it’s easier than keeping up with paper logs.”

The success of Comanche County’s jail is part of the reason why Sheriff Bishop said he’s wanting to take this next step.

“We’re always trying to make sure we’ve got the best security and the best employees we’ve got at the jail to keep everyone safe,” added Sheriff Bishop.

Not only will this tracking system protect residents of Taylor County, but Sheriff Bishop said inmates in the jail would be kept safe as well.

The initial cost of this ticks just more than $45,000, and then $1,500 a month after that. However, Sheriff Bishop told KTAB/KRBC it will come out of a commissary account, where money is raised by inmates through their purchases in the jail. Ultimately, he said the inmates will be paying for this new system.