Taylor County Judge on bars reopening: ‘the goal here is trying to get everything to open’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Bars in Taylor County will soon be able to reopen if a county judge allows it.

According to Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, bars can open at 50% capacity if a county judge allows it.

Since the new guidelines for bars to open in Taylor County require the permission of a County Judge, KTAB/KRBC reached out to Judge Downing A. Bolls, Jr for his input.

Judge Downing says he has not reviewed the Governor’s order yet, however, he appears to be leaning towards allowing bars to reopen. “I haven’t seen any specifics on it yet, but the goal here is to try to move and get everything open,” said Judge Downing. He later added that as long as the public is responsible he will not have any problems allowing bars to reopen.

“Based on what I understand about the order, without having seen it yet, it might be a responsible thing,” Judge Downing said in a statement.

“If we can all be responsible and act responsibly and live within the thing as it moves through – and remember we are starting small and starting to work out as we are able to handle it, so if we can do that I don’t have any problems moving in that direction.”

According to Governor Abbott, the protocols implemented this time around are better than ones used previously, because they were made with input from bar owners and associations.

