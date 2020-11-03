Taylor County Judge responds to confusion over COVID-hospitalization threshold announcement

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The announcement that the Trauma Service Area containing most of the Big Country and Taylor County has surpassed a 15 percent COVID-hospitalization threshold has been met with confusion as the state’s health department indicates the numbers shared by the judge of Taylor County may have been misinterpreted.

On Monday, Judge Downing Bolls shared that the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area D had reached a rate of 16 percent. According to Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-32, any areas that surpass a rate of 15 percent for 7 consecutive days could enforce virus-reducing restrictions such as limiting a business’s operating capacity from 75 to 50 percent and closing bars.

Judge Bolls says he arrived at this number by reading a statistic shared by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“Lab confirmed Covid hospitalizations out of total hospitalizations,” said Judge Bolls.

That statistic is shared, along with many others, in a spreadsheet updated every day by the Texas Department of State Health Services. When checked that number is in fact 16 percent; however, BigCountryHomePage.com reached out to the state’s health agency which says the Trauma Service Area COVID hospitalization threshold should be determined another way.

In an email, a representative with the TDSHS wrote the 15 percent threshold is calculated by comparing the number of COVID hospitalizations to total hospital capacity, not by total hospitalizations.

The numbers Judge Bolls based his announcement on were taken from the latest numbers available on the TDSHS’s spreadsheet – November 1 at 9:30 am. On that day, at that time the number of hospital beds available in our area was 930 and the number of COVID hospitalizations was 76. When calculated for percentage, that number comes out to about 8.2, half of what is needed to qualify our area for increased COVID restrictions.

The Judge acknowledged in an interview Monday afternoon the possibility the county’s calculations could be wrong, but vowed to issue a correction should it determine misinformation was spread.

“Is it possible? I’m sure it’s possible. This thing changes everyday. We’ll check and double check our math and if it’s wrong we’ll fix it and let the public know,” said the Judge.

The County has until Sunday, November 8th to determine if the Trauma Service Area’s threshold has been passed – especially if the percentage rate according to Bolls maintains its status of being 16 percent or more.