TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mandatory evacuation orders from Taylor County were lifted Saturday night, after they were first set in place Wednesday due to the Mesquite Heat fire burning south of Abilene.

Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls issued a declaration of disaster for the entirety of the county Wednesday when the Mesquite Heat fire had blazed at least 5,000 acres of Taylor County land.

At the time, and according to the order of rescission, Judge Bolls determined that evacuations were mandatory to save lives.

Official document:

On Thursday, the Mesquite Heat fire grew to 9,600+ acres in size, and that size has not reportedly changed since.

Because of the progress made by hardworking fire and volunteer fire departments from the Big Country, and outside of the State of Texas, Judge Bolls officially rescinded mandatory evacuation orders Saturday night.

These areas are now accessible to residents with identification confirming their address: Braune Road from CR 297 to Hidden Valley Drive

Braune Road from Hidden Valley Drive to Hillside Road

As of 10:00 p.m. Saturday, the fire remained at 9,613 acres in size with 25% containment. KTAB/KRBC will continue to monitor the Mesquite Heat fire.