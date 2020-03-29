Taylor County now has 7 positive COVID-19 cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The total positive cases of coronavirus in Abilene and Taylor County is now seven.
City officials said four positive results came in on Saturday, adding to the three released previously.
The city released the following information regarding the new cases:
- Female Disability Resources, Inc. (DRI) resident in her 40s. She is currently being cared for at Hendrick Medical Center.
- Female DRI healthcare worker in her 50s. She has been quarantined at home since 3/26/20 following exposure to the first positive case at DRI.
- Female DRI healthcare worker in her 60s. She has been quarantined at home since 3/26/20 following exposure to the first positive case at DRI.
- Female in her 20s (unrelated to DRI cases). She was admitted to Abilene Regional Medical Center on 3/21/20, and discharged to home quarantine on 3/27/20. This case appears to be travel related.