Taylor county officials issue ‘a week of action’ for proclamation for domestic violence awareness month

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor county officials are working to draw your attention to the issues of domestic violence.

On the front steps Historic 1915 Taylor County courthouse, officials issued a proclamation declaring this week “a week of action.”

“To honor and to stand with those that are affected by domestic violence. Use your social media post purple, post domestic violence awareness month,” says Shawna Joiner, a member of the Abilene/Taylor County Alliance to End Family Violence.

Joiner, who is a survivor herself says, she’s using her experiences to help others.

“He went from abusing me to abusing my kids, it just started slowly build to the point where I was like I got to get out. I got to get out of this but I know now how,” says Mary McDowell, a domestic violence survivor.

Mary says she’s still dealing with the effects of a 12 year domestic violence relationship.

“The last 6 years were like horrendous. He would become more angry and he would take it out on us and take his anger out on me like I had did something or I was the reason he was going through all of this,” says Mary.

This is the second attempt to interview Mary, she’s finally ready to tell her story.

“It wasn’t until my daughter came forward about what was going on to her and what my kids were saying that I was like ‘okay its time to go.’ I was already looking for a way out but I didn’t know exactly how,” says Mary.

Its a story that is more common than you may think.

“Nationally its 1 in 4 woman and 1 in 9 men but, when you get to Texas it’s 1 and 3 women and 1 in 4 men,” says Joiner.

The entire month of October is also dedicated to domestic violence awareness.