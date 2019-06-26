Taylor County permitting fireworks under certain conditions

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-The Taylor County Commissioners Court has chosen not to institute a burn ban due to the wet weather season.

With the fourth of July quickly approaching, patrons can visit their local fireworks stands in Taylor County as Judge Downing Bolls said the current climate conditions are suitable for use of fireworks.

“The lakes are all full,” said Bolls. “We don’t have a drought in place right now, so all the conditions that would be necessary for us to ban fireworks are not present right now. And, that’s the reason the court took no action to ban fireworks this year. “

Judge Bolls clarified certain conditions within this sustained lift of any burn ban in Taylor County. Any use or selling of fireworks within city limits in Taylor County is strictly prohibited, and any use of fireworks outside of one’s own private property outside of city limits is also prohibited.

But, even with these conditions, this fireworks season sans a burn ban could potentially benefit fireworks sales within the county. Mr. W Fireworks, located on Highway 277 shares its profits with Hope Church in Abilene, and congregation member Kathy Sanders said the church has utilized its share of the revenue for church ministry services.

Sanders said a year without a burn ban is more than welcome.

“That could truly help us a whole lot, because people will be more apt to come out and shop because they are actually able to use the fireworks, you know?” said Sanders.

With several days out until Independence Day, there was not much foot traffic said Sanders.

“Obviously these early days are a little slow, so you use them to get the place ready and make sure you have everything stocked and stuff like that,” said Sanders.

But, as the holiday soon approaches, more patrons will follow.

“We’re hoping that this year is even better than last year,” Sanders said.