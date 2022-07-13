ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Court reporters, or stenographers, at the Taylor County Courthouse currently earn starting salaries of $70,000 per year, and they could be looking at a raise soon. That raised would be to help attract and keep court reporters.

As work shortages have continued to create problems in many career fields, it is now affecting areas at the Taylor County Courthouse.

During Monday’s Taylor County Commissioner’s Court budget hearing, a 17% increase was proposed for the county’s court reporters. That would bring their salary more than $100,000 per year (exact amount: $100,238.38).

(Canva) BCH infographic: Demand for court reporters increase across Texas, and employers are willing to pay (Jul. 2022)

For more than 30 years, court reporters have been told that technology and voice recognition would take over their jobs, discouraging many from going to stenography school. This caused a major shortage in court reporters.

“When we need to be on vacation or even take a day off… If you’re sick, you can’t call in because you have to be there or the whole system breaks down,” explained Bonnie Gosnell, a Taylor County court reporter.

Several local judges in the hearing said they had to cancel hearings because a court reporter couldn’t come in to work.

In speaking with four local court reporters, who all said they were discouraged from entering their field due to the fear of job stability, now encourage others to enter this field.

“They told me that I probably wouldn’t have a job much longer. . .that was 38 years ago,” says Kathryn Klapp, another local court reporter.

As it stands, Taylor County has four court reporters. A local judge said the county courts needs five court reporters, but a position has been vacant for more than a year.

The CPS floor of the Taylor County Courthouse does not even have a court reporter, leaving it to freelance reporters or recordings, which need to be transcribed later by reporters. However, Klapp told KTAB/KRBC these transcriptions can be inaccurate.

“They’ve got to have an accurate record, or they’ve got nothing,” Klapp said.

Gosnell said there are not enough freelance reporters to help them, and they are getting calls and emails every day from all over the United States asking if they can help fill in for a court hearing. They are unable to because of the workload they are already facing.

There used to be a stenography school in Downtown Abilene, located where Grain Theory now sits, but it closed down because of the lack of interest from students, but the four court reporters KTAB/KRBC spoke with all say they wish Abilene would open another school. Now, you have to travel two hours or longer to go to a stenography school.

“You have to really work at it to have it,” says Gosnell.

The National Court Reporter Association reported the average age of current court reporters is 55, and many are beginning to retire. Klapp said she believes technology won’t be able to take over in her lifetime, meaning more court reporters need to be found quickly. She added that no machine could replace the human mind.