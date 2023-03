TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Association of Counties presented Taylor County with the 2022 Safety Achievement Award at the Texas Association of County’s (TAC) 2023 County and Risk Management Conference.

On behalf of Taylor County, Director of Human Resource and Risk Management RoseAnne Seelke and Precinct 4 Commissioner Chuck Statler were presented with the award in Austin.

Out of the 254 counties in Texas, only 25 counties received this award this year.