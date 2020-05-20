Taylor County removes one death and one case from COVID-19 numbers, total of 224 cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor-County Public Health District have removed one positive case of Coronavirus and one death. The total is now 224 COVID-19 cases with 5 deaths.

According to the City of Abilene, the positive case was removed from the numbers after an investigation revealed the individual did not reside in Taylor County (nor had they recently traveled to Taylor County).

“One death has also been removed from the previous count of 6 and reassigned to that individual’s county of residence,” said the city of Abilene.

Data shows 4150 tests have been conducted and 40 patients are actively fighting the virus. The number of hospitalizations remains 4 as this number shows the individuals hospitalized in Taylor County with COVID-19, no matter their county of residence.

The number of cases varies drastically from the 350-odd cases reported just weeks ago because the State of Texas recently requested the City of Abilene stop including positive results from the prison units, which are in Jones County, and results based on antibody tests.

Currently, city officials are working to recalculate demographic information, so statistics about the patients’ ages, common symptoms, and more are not available at this time.