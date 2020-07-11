Taylor County reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new hospitalizations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

The total of new cases reported by the health district are PCR cases. A total of 21 new antigen positive cases were reported, bringing that total to 258 cases since June 25. With PCR and antigen tests combined, Taylor County has 966 positive cases.

There are a total of 352 active cases with PCR results.

In the last day, hospitalizations are up by four to 39. The health district said not all those hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county may be residents of the county.

Fifteen people have recovered from the virus in the last day, bringing the recoveries total to 349.

The total of deaths stemming from COVID-19 in the county remains at seven.