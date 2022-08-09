TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Registered Sex Offenders in Taylor County should expect an increase in compliance checks from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

According to a Facebook post from the TCSO, two-person units from TCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division Deputies visited the homes of all 48 Sex Offenders in Taylor County to verify their place of residence, employment and other mandatory information.

The TCSO said several violations were addressed while deputies were verifying the information. As a result, one Taylor County Sex Offender was arrested for Failure to Comply.

The sheriff’s office said the county should expect more compliance checks in the future.

“We feel we must take a hands-on approach in ensuring the registrants are conducting themselves appropriately and that they know we are being vigilant regarding their supervision,” TCSO said.

The Texas Sex Offender Registration Program is public information. Click here to learn more.