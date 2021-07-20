Taylor County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy retires after 6 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)-The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has a deputy retiring, but this one is furry.

Bear the K9 has served for 6 years and has been quite successful in capturing narcotics.

“He was a good tool that we utilized,” said Deputy Brandon Abbott, Bear’s handler.

Bear has accomplished quite a lot in his career.

“He’s done a lot of great work for the citizens and the county,” said Sheriff Ricky Bishop.

Bishop says he’s been an asset to the department.

“In the last 3 years, bear has detected 12.3 grams of cocaine, 513 grams of marijuana, 11.1 grams of heroin and 2,900 grams of methamphetamine,” said Bishop.

Bear has also helped track down people.

“Not only fugitives but missing people from elderly to children,” said Bishop.

Abbott has been Bear’s handler for 3 years.

“He made a traffic stop on 1-20 at one point and seized 50 thousand dollars cash,” said Abbott.

That if allotted by the court will be awarded to the department, for equipment and the purchase of another K9.

“We’ll get to utilize that in our department,” said Abbott.

Abbott says he’ll be sad to not have him at work.

“It’s going to be different working without a dog, but it will open other doors,” said Abbott.

But luckily for bear, he’ll be going home to his handler.

“At the end of the day I get to keep him, so it’s not like I’m losing him,” said Abbott.

Thank you Bear for keeping the people of Abilene and Taylor County safe, you will be missed.