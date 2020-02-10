Taylor County Sheriff’s Office offering free C.R.A.S.E class

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’ Office will be offering a free civilian response to active shooter events (C.R.A.S.E) tonight, February, 10th at 6:00 p.m.

The class will be offered at the Taylor County Expo Center’s Ranch House and with their certified C.R.AS.E. instructor.

For more information call the Taylor County Sheriff’s office: (325) 674-1301