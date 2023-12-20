TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lesa Crosswhite, who has served as Taylor County Treasurer since 1998, submitted her resignation at a Taylor County Commissioners Court meeting on December 19.

Crosswhite has served Taylor County for 25 years. The commissioner’s court shared that she has many duties, including Custodian of County Funds, the County Banker and the County’s Investment Officer.

She has been actively involved in the County Treasurer’s Association and the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool. She has served on various committees and boards at the local and state levels.

“I just want to thank the commissioner’s court and the county family, all the elected officials, and all the departments,” Crosswhite said. “I’ll miss everybody. I also won’t miss getting up at 6:30 every morning, but I’ll look forward to the next chapter, spending more time with my family and friends and doing some things for myself. Thank you very much.”

Crosswhite has been a Texas Association County Investment Officer level one, the president of the County Treasurer’s Association, a founding board member of the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool, and served on the Goodwill Board of Directors in 2013.

Crosswhite has been recognized with several awards throughout her career, including the Pursuing Fiscal Integrity Award from the County Treasurer Association of Texas, being named Outstanding Texas County Treasurer by the same association in 2008, and receiving a life membership award from the County Treasurer’s Association of Texas in 2023.

“Basically, the bottom line is Lisa is extremely talented, and she could have had any job in the private sector she wanted these last 45 years. We are extremely fortunate that she decided [on] public service, and as grateful as I am for her work as treasurer, I’m even more grateful to call her a friend,” Taylor County Judge Phil Crowley shared at the meeting.

During the meeting, she shared that it was time to retire and wants her replacement to be named as soon as possible because there is a lot to do.

The Commissioners decided to appoint her first assistant treasurer temporarily and then post the job opening publicly. This will be followed by a special Commissioner Court meeting on Tuesday, January 9, where the applicants will be interviewed. On January 16, a new County Treasurer will be appointed for the four-year term.