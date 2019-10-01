Taylor County Veterans Day Parade entries being accepted

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – Entries are being accepted for the 2019 Taylor County Veterans Day Parade, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9th, at 11 a.m.

This annual parade salutes the men and women who have served our nation in the Armed Services.

Schools, Scouts, marching units, floats, cars, clubs, equestrians and others are invited to participate.

To receive an entry form, contact:

Tamra Lewis

lewist@taylorcountytexas.org

325-674-1235

Entry deadline is Oct. 25th and only groups who have completed the entry form by Oct. 25th may be in the parade.

Groups must be lined up in the area of the county courthouses by 10:40 a.m.

