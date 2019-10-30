Taylor County Veterans Day Parade set for Nov. 9

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — The annual Taylor County Veterans Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, in downtown Abilene.

This annual parade salutes the men and women who have served our nation in the Armed Services and is coordinated by the Taylor County Veterans Service Office.

The parade begins near the Taylor County Courthouse and will come north on Pine Street, turning west on North Sixth Street, turning south on Cypress Street and then east on North First, finally returning to the courthouse area.

Purple Heart recipient Mike Hernandez is the grand marshal. Hernandez was also named Outstanding Citizen of the Year by the Abilene Chamber of Commerce last month.

Schools, Scouts, marching units, floats, cars, clubs, equestrians and others will be featured in the parade.

