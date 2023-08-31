TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 24 years of probation and prison time was awarded to three accused sex offenders in Taylor County Thursday.

Gilbert Niyo received 5 years of probation and must register as a sex offender for 10 years for Online Solicitation of a Minor. Michael Simmons received 10 years of probation, 120 days in jail, and must register as a sex offender for life for Possession of Child Pornography. Isaac Flores received 9 years of probation, 180 days in jail, and must register as a sex offender for life for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

All three offenders gave open or guilty pleas to their respective child sex crime charges in Taylor County courtrooms Thursday.

Court documents state Niyo is accused of messaging an officer who was posing on a social media site as an underage girl. He then allegedly solicited her for sex, and when he went to meet her, he was greeted by the officer and arrested instead.

An investigation into Simmons began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported an IP address that was traced to his home in Merkel had been involved in uploading child pornography, according to court documents, which also state images of child pornography was found on Simmons’ personal computers and phone during a search warrant execution.

Flores was the only accused sex offender to receive prison time Thursday. He’s accused of sexually abusing a child alongside his brother, who in December received a 9-year prison sentence for his part in the crime.