TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A dog was killed during an RV fire in Taylor County Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened on Potosi Road and Bynum Lane around 12:30 p.m.

First responders arrived and found the RV and the shed it was housed inside fully engulfed in flames.

No one was injured during the fire, which destroyed the RV and shed, but a dog was killed.

Crews are still working to contain a grass fire that was ignited during the blaze.

It’s unknown what caused the RV to catch fire, but witnesses reported hearing propane tanks explode.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.