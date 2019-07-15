Driver burned, grass ignited during pickup fire in south Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was burned during a pickup fire that ignited nearly an acre of grass in south Taylor County Monday morning.

The fire happened on CR 297 in View around 11:15 a.m.

First responders told KTAB and KRBC the truck caught fire, then the flames ignited some grass and almost spread to a tank battery and nearby home, but firefighters were able to get the blaze contained before any property was damaged.

The driver of the truck was hospitalized with minor burns and is expected to make a full recovery.

Fire investigators say dry grass contributed to the fire, which is why Taylor County is currently in a burn ban.