EVENT INFO: West Texas Fair and Rodeo gets ready for 2021 season

Welcome to the 2021 West Texas Fair & Rodeo!September 10-18, 2021

At the West Texas Fair & Rodeo you’ll find a plethora of delicious, unique foods, a carnival with rides for everyone to enjoy, two nights of Tractor Pull thrills, 5 nights of PRCA Rodeo action, the best livestock from across Texas, musicians, entertainment and much more!

2021 WEST TEXAS FAIR & RODEO FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS will be released at a later date

Hours

4 p.m. – 11 p.m. – weekdays8 a.m. – 11 p.m. – Saturdays Noon – 11 p.m. – Sunday

Hours for shopping areas, creative arts buildings, food vendors and other attractions will be listed in the full schedule

Grounds Admission

Grounds admission fee begins at

4 p.m. Monday-Friday,

8 a.m. Saturday

12 p.m. Noon Sunday

Grounds admission does not cover entry into Taylor Telecom Arena for PRCA Rodeo



$8 adults, $4 student’s K-College (Monday – Thursday)

$11 adult, $4 student’s K-College (Friday-Sunday)

$50 Student Season Grounds Pass

$70 Adult Season Grounds Pass

In honor of our Military Heroes & their families, West Texas Fair & Rodeo will allow FREE GATE ADMISSION all week long to anyone with a valid military I.D. (active and retired) Special discounted armbands for the carnival may be purchased at ITT office base.

PRCA Rodeo

September 10, 11, 16, 17, & 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Taylor Telecom Arena



Rodeo Tickets (Includes Grounds Admission)

$15.00 – Reserved Balcony Seating $6.00 for Ages 2- College

$20.00 – Reserved Box Seats (All ages)

Carnival Ride Tickets

Midway Open

5 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Monday – Friday

1 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Saturday – Sunday

Single Tickets – $1 eachKiddie rides require 2-4 ticketsAll other rides require 3-5 ticketsThursday, Sept. 9th – Carnival Armband $30Daily Carnival Armband – $35Season Carnival Pass (unlimited rides & grounds admission)- $100

The West Texas Fair & Rodeo takes place at the Expo Center of Taylor County. The grounds are located east side of Abilene on State Highway 36 and Loop 322, only 3 miles from Downtown Abilene. Telephone service will be maintained on the Fair Grounds throughout the Fair for local and long distance calls. Office (325) 677-4376.Mailing address for the Fair is:1700 Hwy. 36, Abilene, Texas 79602

An emergency First Aid Station will be located on the Fair Grounds. Security will be on duty 24 hours daily from September 5-14. Officers will give any assistance necessary. The Expo Center will not guarantee that no loss of property will occur, and will attempt to prevent such from happening, but will not be held responsible for any losses that might occur.

Please read the Code of Conduct Here